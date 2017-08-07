Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy with Sanjay Dutt's biopic, recently attended a party which saw the presence of several Bollywood biggies. However, despite sharing a friendly bond with almost all from the film fraternity, the Jagga Jasoos actor was forced to leave the venue early as he got uncomfortable.

But what caused him the discomfort? Apparently, it was Ameesha Patel.

Surprised? So, are we.

Rumour has it that the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress wished to have a private conversation with Ranbir, Asian Age reported. This caused the Kapoor clan a slight discomfort as he wasn't sure about what Ameesha wanted to speak to him about. Hence, to avoid an awkward conversation, the Tamasha actor quietly made an exit from the party, before the actress even realised.

REVEALED: Ranbir Kapoor's viral look with huge biceps is NOT for Sanjay Dutt biopic

In the year 2000, Ameesha made a fabulous debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the blockbuster film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, followed by another smashing hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ameesha's career witnessed a major downfall, resulting in her disappearing from the big screen.

Years later, the gorgeous actress made a comeback with her production venture Desi Magic, but the movie also starring Zayed Khan and Sahil Shroff, bombed at the box office. She is now looking forward to returning to the big screen with Bhaiyyaji Superhit starring Sunny Deol.

Coming to her wishing for a private conversation with Ranbir, we wonder what did she want to speak with him about, that too PRIVATELY?