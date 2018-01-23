There is no dearth of news about the soon-to-be-launched new Swift hatchback in India. Right from its features to the engine, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift has been hitting the headlines at regular intervals recently. And it is not going to be over anytime soon.

The new Swift has been slated for launch in India in February at the Auto Expo 2018. Now, as the launch of the new avatar of the model inches closer, more details of its waiting period and bookings have emerged online, indicating that the buyers of new Swift are going to have a wait a while longer before they get their hands on the model.

According to a report of TeamBHP, the new Swift currently commands a tentative waiting period of up to six to eight weeks on both petrol and diesel models. The waiting period is likely to go up once the model gets launched next month.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki to launch these 4 new models by 2019 with new 2018 Swift leading the charge

Most of the details of the new Swift hatchback are out by now, and the only information guarded closely is its pricing. The dealerships of Maruti Suzuki, which are now re-branded as Maruti Suzuki Arena, have started accepting bookings for the 2018 Swift for a token amount of Rs 11,000, and the dispatch has also begun.

To be offered in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants, the new Swift will come with the tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines of the outgoing model.

The petrol mill will be tuned to churn out 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit will develop 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque.

The new Swift will get five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both the petrol and diesel trims.

Also read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift brochures leaked ahead of Auto Expo launch: Everything you need to know

On the feature front, expect the new 2018 version of the Swift to get LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering-mounted audio and phone controls, USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will come in six colour options.