The countdown for the start of Weekend with Ramesh season 3 has begun. Like its previous seasons, the Ramesh Aravind-hosted show will present successful stories of achievers from Karnataka.

According to sources, Weekend with Ramesh season 3 will go on air from March 25. Multifaceted Prakash Rai aka Prakash Raj will be the first guest to be part of the show. He is expected to open up on his journey in the film industry and reveal many interesting things about his life.

Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh will be the second guest on Weekend with Ramesh season 3. In fact, the actor has confirmed on Twitter that he will be a guest on the show.

On the other hand, Zee TV Kannada is leaving no stone unturned to tell some of the biggest success stories of Kannadigas. The channel asked people on their Facebook page about whom they wish to see in the show and netizens have given a long list of names.

People suggested the names Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Rahul Dravid, Naa Someshwara (That Antha Heli show), Vattal Nagaraj, Saalumarada Thimmakka, Rahul Dravid, N Narayana Murthy, Chittani Ramachandra Hegde, Veerendra Heggade, SL Bhyarappa, Vijay Sankeshwar, Jayanth Kaikini, Shatavadhani R Ganesh, CNR Rao, Sanchari Vijay, Girish Kasaravalli, Vilas Nayak, Dr Devi Shetty, Kashinath, Ramya, Deve Gowda, Prakash Padukone, Aarathi, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan and many more.

While 20 celebrities shared their live stories in the first season, it was increased to 26 in the second. It has to be seen how many public figures will be part of the third season.