A show of Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara was cancelled at a multiplex in Bengaluru on Friday evening following protests from the audience after the management refused to turn on the AC.

The show had begun but many viewers felt uneasy after the temperature in the room started rising, according to reports. So one of the viewers requested a multiplex employee standing nearby to switch on the AC.

However, he was shocked when the employee responded to his request in a rude manner, saying that they do not switch on the AC for Kannada movies, which triggered the protests.

Watch below the video clips of the protest that are doing the rounds online: