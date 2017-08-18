Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen is pregnant, the TV presenter and product endorser has announced via Twitter on Friday August 18. The couple already have three children together.

The former Manchester United star, Wayne, who returned to his boyhood club Everton this summer, is already the father to Kai Rooney, Klay Rooney and Kit Rooney. Speculations were being made from earlier this year itself that Coleen was pregnant, but she kept on denying them.

So Happy!!! ..... Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine.....Baby number 4 is on its way. ? — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) August 18, 2017

During a vacation in Portugal this July, Coleen, who was seen on the beach with a possible baby bump, mentioned that it was all the result of a weight gain.

The gender of the upcoming member in the Rooney family is not revealed yet, but Coleen, for one, has been hoping for a girld child since long.

?❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on May 30, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

"I can imagine having a girl. I've got a massive family so I'm around girls as well as having boys myself," the 31-year-old told UK's Now! magazine last month. "I'm not desperate, but a girl would be nice as part of the family."

"It's not something I'd be upset or dwell on," she added when asked if her fourth child doesn't turn out to be a girl. "I'm happy with the boys and I've got and plenty of friends and family who I can always treat to a nice dress."

Wayne Rooney and Coleen

Started dating since : 2001

: 2001 Got married : 12 June 2008 in Portofino, Italy.

: 12 June 2008 in Portofino, Italy. Children: Kai Wayne Rooney (born 2 November 2009), Klay Anthony Rooney (born 21 May 2013), Kit Joseph Rooney (born January 24 2016)

This happy news comes in from Rooney's family, just weeks after Wayne's former teammate at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is expecting for the first time.

The Real Madrid will also co-incidentally be a dad for the fourth time, but for the first time, not be a father of a child born from an unidentified surrogate mother.