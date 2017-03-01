Wayne Rooney's future at Manchester United has long been in question ever since he could not become a first team regular under Jose Mourinho. Initial reports suggested that Rooney was set to move to the Chinese Super League and receive a huge pay day after his agent had travelled there to discuss a potential move.

However, the Manchester United captain issued a statement saying that he will be staying at United at least until the end of the current season. Despite that, Rooney's long-term future at Manchester United still remains a doubt.

With Jose Mourinho targeting a move for Antoine Griezmann in the summer and with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of Rooney in the pecking order, it does not make sense for him to stay at the club beyond this season.

When Wayne Rooney's future first came into question, Jose Mourinho said that given all that he has achieved at the club over the last 13 years, he deserves to shape his own future and he will not stand in his way. Rooney is just 31 years old right now and still has the quality to play at the highest level of football around Europe. There is one club that is ready to buy him should he be interested in a move and that club is Everton.

Rooney progressed through the youth ranks of Everton and moved to Manchester United in 2004 and has since gone on to win every possible trophy with the Red Devils and has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

With the England international most likely not to remain in Jose Mourinho's plans beyond this season, a return to Everton sounds ideal and could be on the cards. Also, it would be the perfect way to end his career, at the club where it all began for him.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman said in a recent interview that he would be ready to buy Rooney and get him back to Everton if he were interested in returning. The Dutchman said that he is still a top quality player and his presence in the Everton team will certainly make the team stronger.

"I believe that Wayne Rooney is still playing at a high level. I think he made a good choice to stay at Manchester United and in the Premier League because he has still two or three years in front of him to play on a high level" The Independent quoted him as saying.

"What will happen at the end of the season? I don't know but in my opinion he is one of the players who can make Everton stronger. It's all about what the player likes, what Manchester United needs to do, and we are not involved in that project. But every player that we at Everton think can make the team stronger is welcome to Everton."