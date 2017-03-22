A possible return to the place where Wayne Rooney made his name is getting closer and closer, with Manchester United ready to sanction a move to Everton in the summer transfer window.

Also read: Manchester United to play City, Real and Barca in ICC 2017

Rooney looks increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, after becoming a fringe player under Jose Mourinho.

With game time getting increasingly difficult, Rooney was even tipped to switch to the Chinese Super League at the end of last month, but the 31-year-old would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

One of the main reasons for that is to stay in contention for a place in the England national team, with the forward wanting to play in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Rooney was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for the friendly against Germany and the World Cup qualifier over Lithuania this weekend, mainly due to the fact that he has played so little for Manchester United this season.

England's record goalscorer, though, is determined to fight his way back into the national team, and in order to do that, playing in a big European league will be necessary.

As a result, Rooney is eyeing a move back to Everton, where he exploded into the consciousness of the viewing public with some outstanding displays as a teenager, with the one that stands out the most being the ridiculous long-ranger winner against Arsenal in 2002.

Those performances led to a move to Manchester United in 2004, but Rooney is now ready to return "home."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has already admitted he will welcome a move for Rooney, with the Merseyside club's board also more than open to the idea.

Manchester United know they are likely to lose Rooney in the summer, and they are even ready to let their club captain leave on a free transfer to Everton, according to The Independent.

The report also claims that the Toffees will offer Rooney a contract worth £150,000 a week, which would be considerably lesser than the one he currently earns at United.

West Ham are another Premier League club interested in Rooney, but the player reportedly prefers a switch back to Everton. And if a transfer fee is waived by Manchester United, it does look like a move is in the offing come the summer transfer window.

A move to Everton does make sense for Rooney – if he has the faith of the manager at Goodison Park, he could reignite his career.

While there is little doubt that Rooney is no longer the player he used to be, at 31, even considering the amount of years of Premier League football he has played, there should still be plenty to give. And if Koeman can find the right position for Rooney – be that as the No.10 or in midfield – Rooney could yet go on to make a big impact in the English game, both domestically and on the international circuit.