Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the man of the moment for Manchester United this season, has had a forgettable outing on Saturday for the first time this season against Bournemouth, at the Old Trafford.

United did extend their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to 17 matches with their 1-1 draw against the Cherries and not surprisingly, Ibrahimovic remained the most-talked about player of the match again.

Not for good reasons though!

The former Sweden international missed a penalty in the match for United, which Bournemouth do believe that has been a result of instant karma. In the first half, the 35-year-old lanky striker hit a lethal elbow on Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, that attracted a straight RED CARD.

Referee Kevin Friend hesitated to take the action on Ibrahimovic, who was already on a booking, and preferred to have round of discussions before showing a second yellow card to.....Cherries midfielder Andrew Surman, for a shove on the Manchester United striker!

Despite going down to ten men and a host of attacking chances coming in from the hosts, Bournemouth managed to hold on to the draw and special plaudits have been earned by goalkeeper Artur Boruc, who not only saved the penalty from Ibrahimovic but also a host of other chances from Jose Mourinho's men.

A slight nick from Marcos Rojo's left foot helped United get the lead in the match at the 23rd minute of play, but the equaliser came from former Man Utd striker Joshua King at the 38th minute, following a foul inside the penalty box by Phil Jones on Marc Pugh.

Watch the actions from the match