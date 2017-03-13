The occasion of Holi -- the festival of colours -- is the time for one and all to join in the celebrations. Sportspersons, both national and international, have joined the chorus in wishing everybody in India a very happy Holi. The WWE superstars are too not behind in this!

How the sports stars are wishing this Holi 2017

On the occasion of Holi 2017, the WWE superstars wished their fans in India a very happy Holi, and also sang the iconic Holi number 'Rang Barse', picturised on Amitabh Bachchan from the 1981 Bollywood movie Silsila.

The likes of Jeet Rama, the Bollywood Boyz -- Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra, Kishan Raftar, and Jinder Mahal have wished the WWE India fans on the festival of colours.

Namastey India! WWE wishes all the members of @WWEUniverse in India, a very Happy & Safe Holi. #HoliHai pic.twitter.com/ZgfDj1IrpF — WWE (@WWEIndia) March 13, 2017

The aforementioned WWE superstars have a huge connection with India.

Jeet Rama: The pro wrestler, whose real name is Satender Dagar, is a pehelwan from Haryana, who started training at the WWE Performance Center in 2015. He is currently a part of the WWE NXT roster.

Bollywood Boyz: Gurv and Harv Sihra first hogged attention after taking part in the Cruiserweight Classic (CWC) tournament last year (now known as 205 Live), organised by the WWE. The real-life Sikh brothers had illustrious stints with the Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling as well as TNA Impact Wrestling in the past.

Kishan Raftar: The Indian wrestler whose real name is Lovepreet Sangha, started out with Jeet Rama at the WWE Performance Center at the same time. He is a former kabaddi player who represented India at the World Kabaddi League Championship.

Jinder Mahal: The nephew of Gama Singh, a former pro wrestler from India who immigrated to Canada in 1963. Mahal, whose real name is Yuvraj "Raj" Singh Dhesi, belongs to the Sikh community. He made his televised WWE debut in April 2011, as an ally to the Great Khali.