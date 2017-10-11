While You Were Sleeping will probably focus on the various challenges faced by Nam Hong Joo and Jung Jae Chan in episodes 9 and 10. These episodes will be aired on SBS this Wednesday, October 11, at 10 pm KST.

In episode 8, the rookie prosecutor slightly changed his romantic dream with the former journalist and claimed it was not the right time for him to begin a relationship with her. The male protagonist might have a relevant reason to take the decision. The viewers will get to know more about it in the upcoming episodes.

The promo teased a complicated past between the onscreen couple through several flashback sequences. It showed the prosecutor recollecting a conversation he had with the female lead, wherein he asked her about the job.

The video then showed Jung Jae Chan and his colleagues discussing something about Nam Hong Joo. When detective Choi Dam Dong said she was a homicide reporter at SBC, prosecutor Park Dae Young admitted she was really toxic. So, Shin Hee Min became curious to know why she was working at a restaurant.

The preview clip also featured a conversation between the female lead and her mother in a flashback sequence. Yoon Moon Sun requested her daughter to stay at home for a day because she saw some troubled moments for her in the dream.

But the former journalist confidently told her mother the future could change. So, Yoon Moon Sun asked her: "You mean that person who will save you? Did he say that he will protect you?" She replied: "I wish I could live like a dream for today."

The video ended by showing the rookie prosecutor apologising to the former journalist. He informed her he wanted to protect her but he was too scared to do it.

Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, an industry insider has claimed that officer Han Woo Tak will make some shocking revelations about his relationship with Nam Hong Joo.

"Inside of Han Woo Tak's notebook, there are clues. Please look forward to what is inside of the notebook which he will reveal to Nam Hong Joo for the very first time," Soompi quoted the source as saying.

Click here to watch While You Were Sleeping episodes 9 and 10 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.