The SBS romantic thriller 'While You Were Sleeping' will feature some unexpected challenges for the rookie prosecutor, Jung Jae Chan, in episodes 17 and 18. These episodes will air on SBS this Wednesday, October 25, at 10 PM KST.

The rookie prosecutor was in charge of the murder case of Olympic Gold medallist archer, Yoo Su Kyung. Although circumstantial evidence makes Do Hak Young a suspect, Jae Chan believes that he is innocent and he was determined to release him.

With the help of police officer Han Woo Tak, the prosecutor got the prime suspect released. His decision did not just provoke defence lawyer Lee Yoo Beom, but it also earned him the fury of the general public.

Since the protesters stand outside the prosecutors' office with placards, Jae Chan goes undercover as a university student and a detective to fool the general public. He will also seek the help of senior prosecutor Lee Ji Gwang.

Meanwhile, the promo for While You Were Sleeping episodes 17 and 18 shows Nam Hong Joo telling Jae Chan about her nightmare. While struggling to hold back her tears, she informs him that her nightmares have always come true.

The preview also shows the prosecutor working hard on the Yoo Su Kyung murder case. He tries to collect evidence for proving Do Hak Young's innocence.

In the meantime, Yoo Beom tries to prove the involvement of Woo Tak in the murder. "This investigation...obviously it's a weak investigation. The person called Han Woo Tak could have all the evidence," the defence attorney is seen saying in the footage.

Click here to watch While You Were Sleeping episodes 17 and 18 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: