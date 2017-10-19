While You Were Sleeping episodes 15 and 16 will probably feature the young police officer, Han Woo Tak, behind bars. These episodes will air on SBS tonight, October 19, at 10 pm KST.

The young officer is directly or indirectly connected to the mysterious murder case of Olympic Gold medallist archer, Yoo Su Kyung. The prime suspect, Do Hak Young, was his roommate almost a year ago and he also liked a Facebook post against the victim wrote by the Internet technician.

However, the officer told his friends, Nam Hong Joo and Jung Jae Chan, that he does not know the person. When Hong Joo called him at night and told him that she saw the murder suspect threatening him in her dreams, he took her advice lightly.

In the shocking cliffhanger of episode 14, the murder suspect threatens the young police officer after he refuses to help him. "If I end becoming a murderer like this, I will disclose your secrets to the police," the Internet technician says.

Also read While You Were Sleeping gets thumps up from viewers

The viewers of While You Were Sleeping are now curious to know about Woo Tak's secrets. A section of fans even came up with interesting fan theories about it.

"I think the secret of Woo Tak is that he is the brother of the soldier who killed the father of Jae Chan and Hong Joo and also the brother of the police officer," stated a viewer.

"The secret is probably something we all guessed, that he's related to the soldier. I hope not but it seems that way," wrote another viewer of the SBS drama.

Meanwhile, the promo hints at troubled moments for Jung Jae Chan as it shows him being forced by everyone to take up the mysterious murder case. The video also teases a rivalry between Lee Yoo Bum and Nam Hong Joo.

Watch the trailer below:

Click here to watch While You Were Sleeping episodes 15 and 16 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.