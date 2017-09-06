As India gear up to face Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 International today (September 6) at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, fans are enjoying a video of captain Virat Kohli batting left-handed.

India completely dominated Sri Lanka in Test and One Day International series, making a clean sweep with 3-0 and 5-0 respectively. Now, the tour concludes on Wednesday with the one-off T20I.

Kohli and his men will be aiming to pocket the T20I game too and return home with an all-win record. It will be a record-equalling 9-0 verdict if they manage to win tonight.

Ahead of the game, a seven-second video was posted by a Twitter user where the Indian skipper is seen smashing a ball batting left-handed.

It is captioned, "Not a bad for a left-handed shot." In the video, Kohli is seen playing with few men, on a Sri Lankan street.

The 28-year-old Kohli recently scored his 30th ODI ton to draw level with Australian great Ricky Ponting. The Indian is now joint second in the all-time ODI century makers list headed by Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Kohli, who has already broken several records, can add another one to his impressive resume if he leads India to T20I win today. He can become the first captain in history to have won all matches across formats in a bilateral tour.

Decent shot that by a left handed @imVkohli ! pic.twitter.com/clMoX4M5SQ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 4, 2017

Australia are the only team to have recorded the biggest margin in a bilateral tour across three formats. They won 9-0 against Pakistan at home in 2010. Ponting had led in Tests and ODIs while Michael Clarke took them to victory in the lone T20I.

During his 110 not out against Sri Lanka in the fifth and final ODI of the series recently, Kohli completed 1,000 runs for the calender year 2017. He can accumulate more runs as Australia will visit India for a five-match ODI series starting in Chennai on September 17.