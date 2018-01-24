It seems the selfie passion is driving people mad, to the extent of risking their own lives. Selfie misadventures have cost many lives in India and the number of selfie deaths is on the rise in the past few months.

A video went viral on social media on Wednesday, which shows a boy standing on the railway track at Bharatnagar station in Hyderabad and trying to take a selfie with a smartphone in hand as a train fast approached from behind. The Falaknuma MMTS express hit the boy down, but he was fortunate to survive the accident with serious injuries.

The boy has been identified as Shiva. On receiving information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital.

Young Boy Taking Selfie, Hit by MMTS Train and Hospitalised in Hyderabad https://t.co/6l9oubdKaw — Rama Krishna Kotha (@ramkrishnakotha) January 24, 2018

The condition of the boy is stable after he received timely treatment, an RPF official was quoted as saying by the Financial Express.

The incident dates back to January 21, but the video went viral on the internet on Wednesday, January 24. Shiva's friends, who were also shooting videos on their smartphones, had repeatedly warned him to step back from the railway tracks but he ignored them.

As the number of selfie deaths reached disturbingly high recently, the police officials of different states had cautioned against such dangerous misadventures. But the latest incident from Hyderabad explains that the youth are ignoring repeated warnings and paying dearly for it.

What's even more shocking is that this is the second selfie incident of its kind, which has surfaced on the web in past 30 hours.

On Tuesday, another viral video in which a boy is seen lying on a railway track, even as the train passed over him, invited severe criticism online. Even though the boy is seen celebrating his stunt after that, it did not go down well with the social media users.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the act, which was an 'act of adventure,' according to the Kashmiri boy. Abdullah said, "There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can't believe the stupidity of these young men."

There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men. pic.twitter.com/83lLWanozR — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 23, 2018

However, after facing the ire from all corners, with many calling it a "stupid act", the boy apologised and said, "I apologise to all the people who commented or shared my stupid stunt. I feel ashamed & I wouldn't repeat it again. I want to say to the police to forgive me for my stupid stunt & free me from prison."