When it comes to singing, many do not have the spontaneity to sing it out loud. But this four-year-old girl's talent for singing will leave you simply awestruck. The kid's video was posted on Facebook by her mother and it immediately took the internet by storm.

Also read: Watch: Twin trouble! Toddlers get out of their cribs and run amok in viral video

Sophia was singing her heart out while attending her pre-K graduation ceremony. Well, Sophia was not the only kid singing at the occasion, a bunch of other kids also joined her. But this adorable one stood out for her passionate performance.

Taking to Facebook, Sophia's mom Michelle Neshin posted the video, captioning, "When the last song of graduation is supposed to be mellow, and you didn't get the memo."

Neshin never expected that her "silly little girl just being her quirky self has had millions of views." She is clearly overwhelmed by the reactions of the viewers as the video quickly racked up almost 14 million views on Facebook.

While talking about her quirky daughter, Neshin told ABC, "She has a huge, huge personality. She's usually spunky and has a corky personality but that was something else even for her."

It did not hit Sophia's mom until "after the graduation when all the parents went and found their kid and gave them flowers and people were coming up saying to me, 'Is it awful I stopped videotaping my own kid to video yours?'"

Moana's "How Far I'll Go" was written and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and sung by actress-singer Auli'i Cravalho (who also played the character of Disney princess on screen). It earned the nomination for the Best Original Song at the 89th Academy Awards.

Watch the full video here.