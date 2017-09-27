India have already clinched the ongoing ODI series against Australia after winning the first three ODIs quite convincingly. Hardik Pandya has become the star attraction of the team with his stupendous and consistent performances.

Hence, it comes as no surprise when he is congratulated and greeted by fans in India. The same happened during the team's flight from Indore, which hosted the third ODI, to Bengaluru, the venue for the next match of the series on Thursday (September 28).

Midway into the flight, some crew members of Jet Airways approached the row, where Axar Patel, Pandya and KL Rahul were seated. The crew members congratulated the Indian team for their brilliant performances against Australia, and handed a small pastry to Pandya, who was asked to cut it.

Rahul, as Pandya was cutting the cake, referred to him a "superstar" as well. The all-rounder also distributed some portion of the cake to his team-mates, seated besides him.

The entire episode was captured on video and posted on BCCI's official website bcci.tv, where Axar and Rahul also acted like they were applying the cake on Pandya's face.

Are you surprised to know that the entire video was recorded?

Actually, the trio was not even aware of Jet Airways' crew members. But, before the crew approached them, the trio was already involved in some interesting conversation, which was being recorded.

They made some interesting revelations, including how Axar got his name as 'Axar', as it was originally Akshar. From the video one has also learned how much Pandya loves Bengaluru and the food, which is available in the restaurants.

However, Bengaluru being Rahul's hometown, there is nothing new for him. He knows the city in and out.