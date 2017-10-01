The Queen finally meets Dr Robert Traill!

The upcoming and sixth episode of ITV's Victoria will revolve around the 1840s tragic situation in Ireland while several died suffering from the infamous potato famine. And, Queen Victoria seems to be devastated as she cannot imagine that the situation can turn out to be this worse under her rule.

Also read: Victoria Season 2 Episode 3: Fans are sobbing over the death of THIS major character

Then she comes across Dr Traill who is a key campaigner and visits Buckingham Palace to seek help at this condition. While the Queen is adamant to help out all the people in Ireland, there will be a huge conflict between the Queen, Prince Albert and then Prime Minister Peel.

The official synopsis for Victoria Season 2 Episode 6 reads—

As news of the horrific famine in Ireland reaches the Queen, Victoria is adamant that her government should be doing more to help. However, Prime Minister Peel is trapped, knowing that to send food to the Irish would destabilise his party and jeopardise his career.

With Albert blinded by his trust in Peel, Victoria begins to question her own convictions. Meanwhile, the shockwaves from the famine reach right into the Palace, dividing the household and bringing agony for Cleary.

No longer able to watch his parish starve, the Reverend Dr Traill arrives on Victoria's doorstep with a determined plea for her to intervene. But will his desperate testimony be enough to overcome deep-rooted prejudices, and for Victoria to convince her Prime Minister to act?

There are huge sacrifices to come, and ultimately Victoria will come to realise that, in the face of such appalling tragedy, no act of charity can be great enough.

However, now the question is — how well ITV's Victoria could cover the Irish Potato Famine?

Watch the Victoria TV series to know more about the episode. Season 2 episode 6 titled Faith, Hope and Charity will air on Sunday, October 1, at 9 pm on ITV (UK). The royal drama will premiere on Masterpiece PBS on January 14, 2018.