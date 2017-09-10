The third episode of ITV's Victoria Season 2 will be telecast on the small screen this Sunday, September 10. Inspired by the life of Queen Victoria, the royal drama features Jenna Coleman as the Queen who is struggling to balance her royal duties with the birth of her first child.

Also read: Victoria Season 2: Lord Melbourne to be killed off?

We saw Victoria discovering in the second episode that she has become pregnant again, and her equilibrium is threatened by Albert's burgeoning friendship with female mathematician Ada Lovelace.

The upcoming episode will see Victoria going against the advice of Peel and her husband Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) as she decides to throw the silk party. This is all to help out the Spitalfields silk company as discontent is growing throughout the United Kingdom and the company is apparently falling apart.

Queen Victoria goes against her husband Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) and decides to throw a fantastic medieval ball at the Palace, where the attendees have to wear costumes made from Spitalfields silk.

Meanwhile, she becomes worried about her former confidante and Prime Minister Lord Melbourne, as he is not being well of late. She sends off Emma to check in on him, but Melbourne also does not want her to be concerned about him anymore.

Watch the trailer for Victoria Season 2 episode 3 below.

Watch the Victoria TV series to know more about the episode. Season 2 episode 3 will air on Sunday, September 10, at 9 pm on ITV (UK). The royal drama will later be available on PBS for all US viewers.