Season 8 episode 9 of The CW's The Vampire Diaries will see Damon and Stefan returning to Mystic Falls after Sybil urges them to help her with the hunt for the historical artifact.

Also read: Goblin episode 14 live stream: Eun Tak's memories have been erased

The episode is titled The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch, and it will feature the Miss Mystic Falls Pageant, which was last featured in Season 4. Elena, Nina Dobrev's character who is in a magic-induced sleep, is going to be heavily referenced in the episode, as the Miss Mystic Falls Pageant played an important role in bringing Damon and Elena together. Also, the promo images show Sybil copying Elena's pageant look and she will continue to try and replace Elena from Damon's mind.

Season 8 episode 9 is also expected to explore the possibility of Kat Graham's Bonnie becoming a vampire, thereby waking up Elena from the magic-induced sleep Kai put her in. Bonnie can only turn into a vampire after she dies, and her death will break the spell that enabled Kai to link Elena's life with Bonnie's.

The official synopsis for The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch reads: "Stefan and Damon return to Mystic Falls at Sybil's request as she is still in search of the historical artifact. Bonnie returns from Paris wearing a vile of Enzo's blood making Caroline, wonder if she will become a vampire. Stefan, Damon, Caroline, Bonnie and Enzo all attend the Miss Mystic Falls Pageant where Sybil continues to taunt Damon with memories of Elena."

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.