IT'S TIME! For the one last time this calendar year 2016. UFC 207 -- the final pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year is here. In some hours from now, we get to know if it is the veteran Ronda Rousey or it is the defending champion Amanda Nunes who enters 2017 as the UFC women's bantamweight champion.

Great news for the bantamweight category in the final UFC PPV event of the year. As many as three main card fights from the UFC 207 fight card features bantamweight matches. While the headliner is the one between Ronda and Nunes, the co-main event features the men's bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz going up against Cody Garbrandt.

Also, there is a non-title bantamweight fight between TJ Dillashaw and John Lineker. Read: The UFC 207 fight card.

Both Ronda and Nunes weighed in at 135 pounds in the official weigh in. The stare-down between the fighters post that was nothing physical, but it definitely was intense. No talks before the fight: The message remained clear from Ronda Rousey. Whether this stance transpires to her best win ever inside the MMA octagon on Friday, that remains to be seen.

As for UFC President Dana White, the fight has the potential to decide Ronda's career in the UFC! "I think if Ronda wins, we will see her again," White told ESPN on Thursday. "If she loses, I don't know.

"She's very competitive, so if she loses I'll have to see how this thing plays out, but her legacy? I mean, she held the title, she was the most dominant female ever. And if you look at since she lost, every time there's been a fight the belt has been handed over. So, on Friday night she has the opportunity to come back, get her belt back and cement her legacy."

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes: The staredown

UFC 207 schedule

The final UFC ppv event of 2016 airs LIVE from the T-Mobile Arena at Las Vegas from 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST (8:30 a.m. IST, 3 a.m. GMT) on December 30.

Where to watch LIVE (Main Card)

TV information

India - Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD.

US, Canada - PPV.

Brazil - Combate.

UK, Ireland - BT Sport 3, TV 3.

Australia - Main Event.

Live streaming - UFC TV, YouTube (not available in the UK, Brazil, and India).

Live commentary - Twitter.