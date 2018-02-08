Pakistani singer Arif Lohar is well-known for his Punjabi folk songs and it is difficult to recreate his magic, but an Australian artist created that magic and that too with ease. A video was shared on Facebook that shows the Australian man singing Arif Lohar's famous song "Jugni."

Sitting on a wooden stool beside a lamp post and a phone booth in Sydney, the street artist can be seen signing the song with a guitar instead of the trademark tongs or chimta. And what's more surprising is the artist singing the correct pronunciation of the Punjabi folk singer.

The song was composed and sung by Arif Lohar and Meesha Shafi in Coke Studio Pakistan in 2010 and became an international success. The song was later used in the Bollywood film Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Watch the video below:

This latest video goes on to prove that the reach of desi songs isn't just limited to south Asia. Not just this Australian artists, but there also other non-Hindi speakers who sing these desi songs fluently with correct pronunciation.

One such artist is English singer Tanya Wells who won millions of heart when she sang ghazal virtuoso Mehdi Hassan's Duniya Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. She also sang Hassan's classic Rafta Rafta and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's popular classic O Re Piya.

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado, who is of Portuguese descent, had sung one of the popular Bollywood songs, Kabhi Kabhi, which was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

In 2016, a video of a Chinese man singing Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi had also gone viral.

Watch the original song here: