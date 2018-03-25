The people from the Telugu film industry have filed a complaint against TV5 anchor Samba Siva Rao for addressing Tollywood actresses with abusive language in his debate with Posani Krishna Murali.

Posani Krishna Murali was reportedly participating in a debate on the Telugu news channel, TV5, to share his views on Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. While talking to him about Tollywood supporting the movement for the SCS, Samba Siva Rao said that the Telugu film industry has many prostitutes.

Media Watch - TV5 hits shockingly new low. Will @BARCIndia and @MIB_India take note?



Will @tv5newsnow at least issue an apology?? https://t.co/s7VURA7Nyu



(User discretion adviced for below video) pic.twitter.com/H9wnalowRf — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) March 24, 2018

Samba Siva Rao left many in the Telugu film industry furious. Shivaji Raja, Jhansi, Uttej, Hema and few other stars from Tollywood Jubilee Hills police station on Saturday. They lodged a complaint against TV5 anchor Samba Siva Rao and requested the police to take strict legal action against him.

Tollywood film critic Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted a photo featuring them handing over the complaint letter and wrote, "Representatives of Telugu film industry have given a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station on TV5 editor Samba Siva Rao for addressing women of film industry in abusive language during a live debate with Posani."

Representatives of Telugu film industry have given a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station on TV5 editor Samba Siva Rao for addressing women of film industry in abusive language during a live debate with Posani pic.twitter.com/7DlAgGVaRv — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 24, 2018

Lakshmi Manchu has also expressed outburst against Samba Siva Rao. The actress tweeted, "NO ONE can use such words generalizing & labeling women, no matter what. Targeting actresses will be least tolerated by our fraternity. I condemn this & won't let this go easy. #GetALife than gaining publicity by speaking derogatorily towards the women of the industry."

However, many viewers across the Telugu states are also upset and furious over anchor Samba Siva Rao's derogatory remark against the Tollywood actress. Some of them took to Twitter condemn his action. Meanwhile, they demanded that TV5 should be banned.

Ban immediately such TV channels. Most of Telugu TV channels work for TRP ratings and show vulgarity. Anchor's options are shown as "news" Each TV journalist gets their own share of corrupted money from politicians, hospitals, business ppl, etc. etc

Really is this the level of journalism ???? Stooped so low , such a cheap talk and that too on a news channel ??? This channel should be banned.

