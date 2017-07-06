The SBS crime thriller Suspicious Partner, also known as Love In Trouble, will be back with episodes 35 and 36 this Thursday, July 6, at 10 pm KST. The episodes are likely to focus on the rivalry between serial killer Jung Hyun Soo and prosecutor-turned-defence attorney Noh Ji Wook.

The male protagonist and his friends now know the real reason for Dong Ha's character to go on a killing spree. But the lawyer is not convinced with the reason mainly because he cannot justify murder. So Ji Chang Wook's character has decided to chase the culprit and put him behind the bars.

However, the attorney may end up in a hospital with severe injuries after he gets stabbed by the serial killer. The promo features him inside an ambulance with Eun Bong Hee, fighting for life. Will he breathe his last in the upcoming episodes of the Korean period drama?

Shortly before getting stabbed, the lawyer was probably chasing the culprit. When the female lead asks him in the footage, "Do you think Jung Hyun Soo will really come here?" he says, "This is the one place he remembers for certain. After that, he will go to the places where he killed people."

The video also focus on the relationship between Ji Eun Hyuk and Cha Yoo Jung. Choi Tae Joon's character becomes over protective about his childhood friend. "Are you really okay? Aren't you feeling dizzy at all? Shall I get you anything? Is there anything you need?" he asks her in the clip. But the Prosecutor just says, "I'm fine. I really hope things change. I can't handle it."

Click here to watch Suspicious Partner episodes 35 and 36 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

