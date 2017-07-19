One of the biggest shocks from Season 7 premiere of Suits was Donna's promotion from legal secretary to a senior partner, and it looks like some of the decisions she'll take in episode 2 won't bode well with the others.

The second episode of the season is titled Statue, and will air on USA Network at 9 pm EDT. The synopsis for the episode reads: "Harvey butts heads with his partners over a bold move; Mike pursues a pro bono case with the legal clinic; and Donna's actions raise tough questions at the firm."

Shortly after the premiere, a number of fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Donna's storyline. "I'm SO happy Donna is finally being recognized, but cmon... there was no buildup to her becoming a senior partner. Sorry. #Suits," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"They ruined everything by making Donna Senior Partner," another lamented.

Meanwhile, there are others who are happy with Donna's arc. A fan reasoned: "I mean, yes, Donna going from secretary to senior partner is a farfetched idea, but hey at least the show is taking risks and giving donna a real substantial storyline besides the will-they-or-won't-they darvey one?"

It remains to be seen what's in store for Donna in the coming episodes, but it is surely not going to be a pleasant ride for her.

Check out the promo for Season 7 episode 2 below:

Suits airs Wednesdays on USA Network. In India, catch the legal drama on Comedy Central.