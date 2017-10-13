The wait is over, finally. On this Friday the 13th — just 13 days from the launch — experience the second and final trailer for the Netflix Original Series Stranger Things 2:

Set in the 1980s, the Netflix horror sci-fi drama will start from where it was left in the first season. At the end of season 1, Will Byers was found by his mom Joyce Byers from the Upside Down. But the mystery was under wraps — how did Will disappear and what was there apart from Demogorgon?

The official synopsis for Stranger Things season 2 reads —

"It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."

Watch the Stranger Things Season 2 trailer below.

The cast of the show includes — Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathon Byers), and Matthew Modine (Dr Martin Brenner).

The new season of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix on October 27, 2017.