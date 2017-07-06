Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 12 this Thursday, July 6, at 10 pm KST. This episode could feature the demise of Seo No's father, Mak Gae.

The royal brothers are desperately searching for the secret will of late King Seongjong. While Lee Yeok needs it to claim his throne, Lee Yoong wants to destroy it for securing his position. But the will is with the former clerk-on-duty and the siblings were unable to find him.

Even Seo No, the close friend and lackey of Prince Jinseong Daegun, was not in touch with his father. So, the male protagonist was surprised to see Mak Gae at the doorsteps of the pawnshop. The former clerk decided to let the prince know about the late king's secret will.

But things are likely to take a tragic turn mainly because the promo hints at troubled moments for Kim Ki Chun's character. The clip shows him being tortured by King Yeonsangun and Minister Im Sa Hong in the prison. They ask him about the will

The footage also shows Lee Yoong provoking Shin Chae Kyung against the Prince. "Do you not want to know what Yeok is hiding?" he asks her. Meanwhile, the male antagonist asks his lackey to follow Seo No and find the letter before Prince Jin Seong gets it.

"He is after something else. You must get to the scribe before Prince Jin Seong and retain the secret letter," the evil minister says in the video. It even shows King Yeonsangun urging his soldiers to kill the helpers of Lee Yeok.

Click here to watch Seven Day Queen episode 12 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

Watch the trailer below: