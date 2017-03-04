Two heavyweights of Italian football -- Roma and Napoli -- clash swords on super Saturday in their pursuit to push off Juventus from their position in the top of the Serie A. A victory for either of the sides would give a major boost to the team going forward in the business end of the 2016-17 Italian league season.

Roma and Napoli occupy the second and the third position in the table respectively at the moment, with the former on 59 points, while the latter be on 54 points. Juventus, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably at the top with 66 points.

Twelve league games remain in the Italian football this season and the three points for Roma on Sunday could give them a major boost going ahead. The title race getting contested between two of the Italian arch-rivals -- Juve and Napoli -- will be a mere treat for the fans.

Derby del Sole (Derby of the Sun) is the name of the derby that pits Napoli against Roma, who have a rich history. With over 150 matches held between the sides, Roma have a major head to head advantage over Napoli.

On Saturday, Daniele de Rossi, Marek Hamsik, Edin Dzeko, Pepe Reina and Dries Mertens are some of the big names featuring in the match for the two sides.

Former Manchester City striker Dzeko is in top form for Roma this season after already having scored 29 times from 37 matches in all competitions this season. For Napoli, Belgian attacker Mertens is also on a top form after scoring 20 times from 32 matches this season so far.

Match schedule

Date: March 4

Time: 2 pm GMT (7:30 pm IST)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

UK: No telecast.

USA: TV: Fubo TV, RAI International. Live streaming: beIN Sports Connect.

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 HD Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia, Roma TV.

Live score: Twitter.