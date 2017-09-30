Ten years after the famous bowl-out between India and Pakistan at the inaugural edition of World T20 in 2007, Virender Sehwag won India yet another bowl-out -- an exhibition event between Indian and Australian commentators ahead of the fourth ODI between the two teams in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 28.

Legendary cricketers VVS Laxman and Zaheer Khan were part of the Sehwag-led Indian side, while the Australian team had Brett Lee, Michael Clarke and Dean Jones.

Check out the video clip



#ICYMI, our experts had quite a fun 'bowl out'! Catch the banter on 'Out of the box' on #NerolacCricketLive after the game on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/rLNilZGtzn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 28, 2017

Sehwag's team went on to win the bowl-out after VVS Laxman and the captain himself hit the stumps with their chances. Notably, the former India opener failed in his first attempt but scored in the decider after the two teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of the three chances.

For Australia, only Brett Lee hit the stumps while Clarke and Jones, like Zaheer, missed the target by a huge margin.

(For full video click here)

Football-styled sudden death

Notably, the penalty shootout-styled bowl out was introduced as tie-breaker in 2006 before being replaced by Super Over in 2008. Each team got five attempts to hit an unprotected wicket, after which the outcome of the match was decided.

Revisiting India vs Pakistan bowl-out

Sehwag played a key role in India's win over Pakistan at the World T20 in South Africa. The off-spinner wore a calm look before hitting the stumps to make it 1-0 for the eventual champions. Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa also made successful attempts as MS Dhoni's men wrapped it up 3-0.

Meanwhile, Laxman took to Twitter on Friday, September 29 to share a clip of the bowl-out in Bengaluru. Check out how Uthappa and Irfan Pathan, who were part of the World T20 winning squad, reacted to it.