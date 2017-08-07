School 2017, the KBS coming of the age drama, will be back with episode 7 this Monday, August 7, at 10pm KST. This chapter is likely to focus on the rivalry between Hyun Tae Woon and Song Dae Hwi.

The billionaire boy is trying his best to win back the trust of his classmate. Apart from making some efforts to clear out the misunderstanding, the rival student made a big sacrifice for his former friend. In order to help his friend, the billionaire boy released a video featuring a secret team up between him and the principal.

So, the viewers are looking forward to a bromance between the two male leads in the upcoming episode. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 54 percent of the participants said that they are hoping to see former friends together again.

Also read Watch The King Loves episodes 13, 14 live online

However, a section of fans also said that the billionaire boy could face some unexpected challenges for his daring move. While 25 percent of those who participated in the poll said that he might receive severe punishment from his father, 14 percent of the fans said he will be asked to drop out from school and seven percent of the participants said that he will be locked inside his room.

Click here to watch School 2017 episodes 7 and 8 live online on KBS2 at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

Meanwhile, the promo hints at a rivalry between Hyun Tae Woon and Song Dae Hwi. The video begins by featuring a conversation between Ra Eun Ho and the brilliant student. Shortly, the billionaire boy disturbs them.

The footage then features everybody congratulating the School's student president for scoring high marks in the maths test. The clip ends by hinting at troubled moments for the female lead as she receives a bad news from Han Soo Ji.

Watch the trailer for School 2017 episode 7 below: