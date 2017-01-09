Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently along with Himesh Reshammiya. While interacting with the audience, the Romanian beauty admitted that she is in a relationship.

A lady from the audience requested Iulia to marry her son, but the diva denied saying: "My heart belongs to someone else." So, the lady asked who is the guy, on which Iulia replied: "It's right here, hidden in my heart." This answer grabbed everyone's attention.

Though Iulia has not revealed the name, people are smart enough to know who the guy is. Rumours of Salman and Iulia's affair have been doing the rounds for a long time. There were, in fact, reports of them getting married last year.

However, Salman seems to have no plans to drop his bachelor tag. The Sultan actor tries his best to ignore questions related to Iulia on national television shows. The Romanian beauty has been spotted with Khan and his family at several events. Iulia has also been part of award shows and has mostly been seen at Salman's family gatherings.

Meanwhile, Iulia appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Himesh with whom she has released a single. The episode was definitely a laugh riot and it showed that Iulia is a fun and sporting person. Watch the video here: