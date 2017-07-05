Ruler: Master Of The Mask, the MBC historical drama that is also known as The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, returns with episodes 33 and 34 this Wednesday, July 5, at 10 pm KST. These episodes might feature troubled moments for Kim Hwa Gun.

Dae Mok will surely confront his granddaughter for burning the poppy field, which was so precious to him. He could also kill some of his loyal servants and her bodyguard Gon as the last and final warning from him.

However, the male antagonist knows that Yoon So Hee's character may have a valid reason for moving against the Pyunsoo Hwe group. He could use his sources to find out if she is trying to protect someone secretly. The leader of the wealthy and powerful organisation will also try to confirm if the Crown Prince is still alive.

According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times, India, an impressive 64 percent of the participants believe that Kim Hwa Gun will meet her demise in the upcoming episodes of the Korean period drama.

Meanwhile, 26 percent of those people who participated in the poll said that Dae Mok could severely punish his granddaughter but he can never kill her. A section of fans even hopes that he will just forgive her or set another trap for the Crown Prince.

The promo shows Heo Joon Ho's character asking his secret agent to make a hit list. Who could be included in the list?

Click here to watch Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 33 and 34 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

The footage also shows the male protagonist plotting revenge against commoner-turned-King Yi Sun with the help of Woo Bo, Lee Chung Woon and others. But things are likely to turn against him if Kim Myung Soo's character decides to use Han Ga Eun against the Crown Prince.

