The trailer for the Season 3 finale titled 'The Rickchurian Mortydate' shows that Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty meet the US president. And, the president makes an order to the nerd duo to eliminate an alien which is causing trouble in the Kennedy Sex Tunnels of the White House.

While the trailer gives us the glimpse of an alien but it has not been revealed yet that how Rick and Morty will hunt down the alien.

The official synopsis for the tenth and final episode reads— "Rick is tangled in a confrontation with the president."

Watch the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 10 below.

There are no further details about the episode 10 revealed. Meanwhile, co-creator Dan Harmon teased about the upcoming episode in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"It's Rick in a conflict with the president of the United States. Keith David returns to reprise his role. And that's the main story of that episode, Rick vs. the United States," Harmon told.

During the interview, Harmon further explained why season 3 of Rick and Morty was reduced to ten episodes instead of the promised 14 episodes.

"I'm still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us. I would like to think I've learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, 'Yeah but you're the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we're not listening to you now,'" he told EW.

So, what will happen next? To know more, you have to catch up with Rick and Morty Season 3 episode 10.

It will air on October 1 on Adult Swim online (through its website) at 11:30 pm ET. It will be later available on Netflix as well.