Following the seventh and one of the best episodes of Rick and Morty titled The Ricklantis Mixup, the upcoming episode looks pretty promising as the trailer has already been dropped.

The trailer opens with Rick and Morty being chased through a building in space while Morty is seen carrying a strange green coloured tortoise. Rick calls it a 'truth tortoise' and asks Morty not to look at it. But poor Morty cannot help but accidentally looks into its eyes. And, something happens to Morty's brain immediately as he says, "I can't go on like this with the truth tortoise *** with my head."

In response to that, Rick consoles his grandson and takes him to a laboratory so that he can get rid of this problem. He tells Morty, "This, Morty, is my archive of all the experiences you begged me to remove from your life. I call them "Morty's Mind Blowers." And we'll be doing this instead of Interdimensional Cable."

Watch the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 3 episode 8 here.

Rick and Morty Season 3 episode 8 will air on September 17 on Adult Swim online (through its website) at 11:30 pm ET. It will be later available on Netflix as well.