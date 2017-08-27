Following Rick and Jerry's adventure from the fifth episode, Morty is back again in Rick's adventure. In the upcoming episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, Morty has apparently been dragged by grandpa Rick for a 20-minute adventure, which put their lives in danger.

According to the trailer of Rick and Morty Season 3 episode 6, we get to see Morty Smith in school. But Rick Sanchez pulls him aside and takes him to another adventure where they battle shark-like alien creatures.

Watch Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 6 Trailer below.

But they almost get killed by the aliens over Rick's mistake. "I can't f- do this anymore," Morty yells at Rick. "I was not in control of that situation at all," Rick replies and Morty bursts into anger.

The episode synopsis also hints at their unlikely adventure — "Rick and Morty need a break."

Rick and Morty season 3 episode 6 airs August 27 on Adult Swim online (through its website) at 11.30 pm ET. It will be later available on Netflix as well.