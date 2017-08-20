Following last week's Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender, Rick and Morty season 3 will return to the small screen this week with another new instalment titled The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy.

In the forthcoming episode of Rick and Morty, Rick apparently drags Morty's dad Jerry from the bed to take him on a new adventure. Poor Jerry who sleeps naked will not even get a chance to put on a pant (as the trailer shows).

In the teaser trailer, which has been dropped by Adult Swim a few days ago, Jerry asks Rick, "My son asked you to take me on some kind of a pity adventure?" Replying to that, Rick says, "What did you think it was?" Then Jerry says that he thinks it's an 'execution'. Drunkard Rick consoles Jerry saying he really needs a 'win'.

However, the short trailer has not revealed many details about the episode 5 though. The synopsis of The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy says — "Beth fails as a mother; Summer has body issues."

And also, Hawaii. A post shared by Rick and Morty on Adult Swim (@rickandmorty) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Rick and Morty season 3 episode 5 airs August 20 on Adult Swim online (through its website) at 11.30 pm ET. It will be later available on Netflix as well.

Watch the teaser trailer for Rick and Morty season 3 episode 5 trailer here.