Rick and Morty, Adult Swim's sci-fi anime series, is set to return to the television with its third instalment of the third season, Pickle Rick. The first two episodes of the show titled The Rickshank Rickdemption and Rickmancing the Stone have already been aired which turned out to be the fan frenzy.

In the trailer for episode 3, we see Morty is looking for his grandpa Rick in the garage but could not trace him out. Suddenly, he flips over a pickle on Rick's desk and it screams at him, "I turned myself into a pickle, Morty! I'm Pickle Riiiiiiiiiiiiick!"

The episode is going to be a little gruesome as 'Pickle Rick' will be seen fighting with many rats. Meanwhile, another short clip of the episode 3 reveals that Morty, along with his mother and sister, goes to meet Dr. Wong where his grandfather Rick was also supposed to join. Thus, the doctor questions about Rick's presence and Morty says, "He turned himself into a pickle." But Morty's mom seems not to be happy with his such revelation.

On being asked if grandfather Rick turns into a pickle quite often, Morty's mom replied: "He is unpredictable and eccentric." However, the doctor is still curious about the reason why Rick turns himself into a pickle.

The episode synopsis reads here:

Pickle Rick is a version of Rick (C-137) first seen in the Season 3 teaser of Rick and Morty. His only functional body parts are his eyes and a mouth. This situation forces him to create gruesome means of transportation.

Rick and Morty season 3 episode 3 airs August 6 on Adult Swim online (through its website) at 11.30 pm ET. It will be later available on Netflix as well.

Watch the teaser here.