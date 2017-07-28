Adult Swim's adult anime series Rick and Morty is set to return with the second episode of the third season on July 30. The first episode of the third season of the sci-fi adventure series was aired on April 1, 2017.

Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the episode 2 should know that this season is the best one yet as claimed by the creators. Co-creator Dan Harmon said that some "cool stuff happens with Beth and Summer this season."

But what could be the reason behind it?

The answer is a gender balance. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Harmon and another co-creator Justin Roiland explained how gender-balance in the writers' room brought up a better perspective to the show.

"I've always thought with writers' rooms. The hat trick is not oh, getting women into the writers' room, it's having it be gender-balanced," Harmon said. "In a room of three men and three women, "nobody represents any gender because if nobody outnumbers anybody else, then nobody's an ambassador to anything."

Rick and Morty follows a weird scientist grandfather Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty and their strange inventions.

Harmon also described that how they came up with the idea of the much-needed divorce of Beth and Jerry. "We had a lot of new writers in Season 3 that [had ideas] once we opened the hood on Beth and Jerry's relationship by saying, 'Let's have them split up instead of continuing this running gag of their dysfunctional marriage'," he added.

Rick and Morty season 3 episode 2 airs July 30 on Adult Swim at 11.30 pm ET. It will be later available on Netflix as well.