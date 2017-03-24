A high-ranking IAS official of a Zilla Panchayat in Karnataka is facing flak from all quarters after a video emerged showing him being carried across a drain by two local men. Following calls from the Opposition, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KB Koliwad has reportedly ordered a probe against him.

Kurma Rao, the CEO of the Raichur Zilla Panchayat in Karnataka, was recently filmed being carried across a drain by two people, ostensibly because he did not want to get his shows and pants wet. He is seen being set down on the dry ground and then walk away.

The matter was subsequently taken up in the Karnataka Assembly, with the Opposition alleging that this was a case of discrimination by the IAS officer. Manappa D Vajjal, an MLA from Lingasugur in Raichur, said the act was an insult to the people made to carry the Zilla Panchayat CEO. He also demanded that Rai be suspended over the incident.

Speaker KB Koliwad agreed with Vajjal, saying that strict action should be taken against Rao. BJP leader Jagadish Shettar also demanded action against the erring official. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said appropriate action would be taken against Rao after the incident is thoroughly probed.

Watch the video of Rao being carried on the shoulders of two local people here: