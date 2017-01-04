The Premier Badminton league continues with its hectic schedule on Day two in Mumbai as the Hyderabad Hunters will be looking to bounce back after they got demolished by the Awadhe Warriors. The Hyderabad Hunters take on the Mumbai Rockets later on Wednesday at the National Sports Club of India.

Also read: World Badminton schedule 2017

The Hyderabad Hunters started the tournament in fine form after they saw out the Chennai Smashers quite easily. Despite that win they were never able to get their game going in their second match against the Awadhe Warriors, with Spaniard Carolina Marin the only player who managed to win her match.

Rajiv Ouseph, who stole the show for the Hunters in their first match, put up a good fight against Srikanth Kidambi but ended up losing his match.

The Hunters will need a much better showing from their team, especially from B Sai Praneeth who has not won a single match until now. The men's doubles pair of Tan Boon Heong and Tan Wee Kiong, along with Carolina Marin and Rajiv Ouseph, will be the players that the Hyderabad Hunters will turn to as they look to get back to winning ways.

The Mumbai Rockets will be high on confidence heading into this match because they defeated the defending champions — the Delhi Acers. The Rockets completely destroyed the Acers, winning all their matches. Ajay Jayaram stole the show last night for the Rockets after he ended up defeating Jan O Jorgensen in straight sets. Even the tall Serbian doubles pair of Ivan Sozonov and Vladimir Ivanov proved to be no match to the might of Lee Yong Dae and Nipithphon Phuangphuapet.

The Mumbai Rockets will be eager to win this game in front of their home crowd, with this match being the last match in Mumbai. The tournament will then shift base to Lucknow, the home of the Awadhe Warriors for the next two days.

Where to watch live

The Premier Badminton League match between the Hyderabad Hunters and Mumbai Rockets is set to start at 7:00 pm IST

India: TV: Star Sports 1/HD1 (English), Star Sports 3/HD3 (Hindi). Live Streaming: Hotstar