After two weeks of grueling badminton action, the Premier Badminton League is down to its final two teams as the Chennai Smashers will take on the Mumbai Rockets, finalists from last season as the two teams will battle it out for their first ever PBL trophy at the DDA Badminton and Squash stadium in Delhi.

After losing in the semi finals to last season's champions the Delhi Acers, the Chennai Smashers have already done one better and reached the finals this season, but they will be looking to go all the way this season having reached the finals after defeating the Awadhe Warriors.

Despite Chris Adcock and Gabriella Adcock losing their mixed doubles match and Tommy Sugiarto losing his men's double clash against Srikanth Kidambi in the semi finals, the Chennai Smashers managed to turn things around in their remaining matches as veteran Indian badminton player P Kashyap defeated the highly talented Vincent Wong Wing Ki and in the men's doubles the pair of Chris Adcock and Mads Pieler Kolding defeated doubles specialists Goh V Shem and Markis Kido.

Despite those superb performances by the Chennai players, all eyes was on the match between India's two top women badminton players, as PV Sindhu completely dominated Saina Nehwal as the 2016 Rio Olympic Silver medalist continued her fine form in the Premier Badminton League. The Chennai Smashers will really have to continue this form into the finals as they face a Mumbai Rockets team, who are determined to avenge their loss in the finals from last year.

The Mumbai Rockets have been outstanding during the group stages of the tournament defeating every team except the Chennai Smashers and that will probably motivate them to perform much better when they face off against them later today.

The Mumbai Rockets completely demolished the Hyderabad Hunters in their semi final encounter as Carolina Marin who has been the best player for the Hunters this season suffered a shock defeat to Sung Ji Hyun and in the next match that followed HS Prannoy eased his way past Sameer Verma.

With Carolina Marin's match being a trump match and HS Prannoy winning his trump match, the Mumbai Rockets had already won the overall tie and did not have to play the rest of the matches.

The finals of the 2017 Premier Badminton League is perfectly set up and no badminton fan will want to miss this. Having lost in the finals last season, the Mumbai Rockets will not want a repeat of that match but they will certainly face a tough task when they take on the Chennai Smashers who have not lost a single trump match this season.

Where to watch

The final of the 2017 Premier Badminton League match between the Chennai Smashers and the Mumbai Rockets will start of 7:00pm IST.

India: TV: Star Sports 1/HD1 (English), Star Sports 3/HD3 (Hindi). Live Streaming: Hotstar