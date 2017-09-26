The new trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 has been unveiled and the Barden Bellas are back again. But this time they are looking to bid goodbye one last time.

The Bellas are now graduated from college, so they are not eligible to perform anymore. So what is going to happen next? To know more, watch the trailer below.

Pitch Perfect is set to return to the big screen with its second sequel after the first two instalments saw huge success. Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) have collected an estimated $400 million at the global box office.

The trailer shows the Bellas splitting after the highs of winning the World Championships, and discovering there aren't job prospects for "making music with your mouth".

But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

The movie brings back the stellar cast of Pitch Perfect including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks, and John Michael Higgins.

There are two new additions in the upcoming movie — John Lithgow and Ruby Rose. Pitch Perfect 3 is set to be released on December 22, right before Christmas.

The movie is again produced by Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment and Max Handelman & Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions, and directed by Trish Sie (Step Up All In).