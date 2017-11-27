Honda City has been enjoying a commanding lead in the mid-size sedan segment in India for over a decade. Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz now poses a challenge to the leader while the rest of the carmakers are far behind in the race.

Japanese carmaker Toyota is reportedly planning to challenge the hierarchy with the launch of the Vios sedan.

Japanese giant Toyota is preparing to launch its Vios sedan in India by mid-2018, reports Autocar. The company is planning launch the sedan ahead of the festive season next year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian subsidiary of the Toyota Motor Corporation, has not made any announcements so far. However, Toyota started testing the Vios on Indian roads and was caught in the act many times both this year and last year.

Toyota launched the new Vios sedan with cosmetic upgrades in Thailand in January this year. In its latest avatar, the front of the car features a protruding nose akin to the new Camry sedan.

The front bumper is sportier, thanks to the tweaks with a black section. The new Vios also dons restyled LED headlights, a new front grille and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is spruced up with climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, and a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

Higher-spec variants are expected to get a dual-tone finish on the dashboard and door pads.

Toyota Thailand

The Vios is expected to draw power from a 108hp version of the 1.5-litre petrol mill.

The DOHC 16-valve engine will get dual VVT-I, higher compression pistons and a more aggressive fuel delivery system.

In addition to the manual transmission option, this mill will be offered with continuously variable transmission (CVT).

There is no word on diesel mill yet. Toyota may introduce the car with its 88hp 1.4 D4D engine, which is currently under the hood of the Corolla.