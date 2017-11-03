Once Upon A Time, the ABC fairytale drama series, will be back with a new episode of season 7 this Friday, November 3, at 8 PM EST. Episode 5 is titled Greenbacks and it might feature a change in the relationship between Roni and Henry.

Cast member Lana Parrilla has already revealed that few things will happen before Roni gets the feeling of a weird connection with Henry. According to the actress, it will be really cool to see the mother-son reunion.

"I'd love to see him defend himself or defend someone else with a big sword, and just fight like this man that we haven't really seen. We've seen a little bit of Henry taking these heroic steps, but we haven't really seen him in action, and so I think it's going to be fun for Regina to learn about the man Henry has become. She's really proud of him, too," Parrilla said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Here is the official synopsis for fifth episode:

Tiana seeks help from a traveling soothsayer, the iconic Dr. Facilier, in an attempt to save her kingdom. But when it's revealed that he has an ulterior motive she's forced to take matters into her own hands. In Hyperion Heights, Sabine and Jacinda take on a risky business venture, but the strength of their friendship is tested when Victoria interferes with their plans. Meanwhile, Ivy recruits Henry to investigate Victoria, and Roni makes a discovery that could change her relationship with Henry forever. Rogers uncovers a crucial clue in his search for Eloise Gardener.

The fifth chapter, titled Greenbacks, will also be available online here.

Meanwhile, episode 6 of Once Upon A Time season 7 is titled Wake Up Call and it will air on ABC next Friday, November 10, at 8 PM EST. Since the network is yet to release the official trailer of the chapter, the fans will have to wait a little longer to know more about it.