Once Upon A Time season 7 will be back with a new episode on ABC this Friday, October 20, at 8 PM EST. Episode 3 is titled The Garden of Forking Paths and it will focus on the rivalry between Cinderella and Lady Tremaine.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming episode of the fairytale series:

When Cinderella finds herself staring danger in the eye, she receives help from an unlikely source. Her rescue leads to an alliance that could aid in the defeat of Lady Tremaine's rule and reveals a dark secret from Cinderella's past. In Hyperion Heights, Jacinda goes to extreme measures to stop Victoria Belfrey from destroying Lucy's beloved community garden, while Lucy tries to convince Henry that Victoria is after more than just a plot of land. Meanwhile, Victoria makes a discovery that could alter everyone's fate.

The fans of Once Upon A Time may also get to know more about Henry Mills and Rogers in episode 3 of season 7. Cast member Colin O'Donoghue has teased a complicated relationship between the police officer and the author.

"Obviously, they don't know who they are, essentially. They definitely interact, but they don't know that Hook is Hook, or any of that stuff. It's more complicated than them just falling back into their previous relationships. This version of Hook that we see in the fairytale past has quite a different relationship with Henry than we've seen before," the actor said in an interview with Collider.

Click here to find out what lies ahead for the heroes and villains in episode 3 of Once Upon A Time season 7. The third chapter, titled The Garden of Forking Paths, will also be available online here.

Meanwhile, episode 4 of Once Upon A Time season 7 is titled Beauty and it will focus on the relationship between Rumpelstiltskin aka Mr Gold aka Weave and Bella. Since ABC is yet to release the official synopsis for the episode, the fans will have to wait a little longer to know more about it.