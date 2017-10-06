Once Upon A Time, the ABC fairytale drama series, will be premiering its seventh season this Friday, October 6, at 8 pm EST. Episode 1 is titled Hyperion Heights and will focus on an adventurous journey of Henry Mills.

The first episode will introduce a set of new characters to the viewers while featuring the different looks of returns characters, including Regina Mills and Rumplestiltskin. This chapter could be filled-up with surprising plot twists.

The official synopsis for season 7 has already teased new fairytale stories and struggles of the good against evil. So, the fans can get ready for a tough journey with Henry Mill, who is in search of his own story in the new chapter.

Check out the official synopsis for Hyperion Heights below:

In the season premiere episode, Henry leaves Storybrooke in search of his own story. Years later in another realm, he encounters a troubled Cinderella, changing the trajectory of his quest forever. When Cinderella's evil step-mother, Lady Tremaine, poses a threat, Henry discovers that following his heart will require him to make more difficult choices than he ever could have imagined. Years later, a young Lucy finds a disillusioned Henry at his home in Seattle, determined to make him remember his true self in order to defeat the curse afflicting the fairytale characters of Hyperion Heights.

Meanwhile, cast member Lana Parrilla revealed that her character is very refreshing and different in the new chapter. According to her, the creative team is still discovering about Roni and her role in Henry's life.

"I'm no longer in pantsuits. I'm in denim and rock T-shirts. When we meet her, this other version of Regina, she's working in a bar. She's a bar owner. She's a little rough around the edges... This version feels really different. She's no longer in charge. We've always seen Regina in charge, and then she redeemed herself, but this Regina is something else. I'm having a blast playing her," the actress told Entertainment Weekly.

Click here to find out what lies ahead for the heroes and villains in episode 1 of Once Upon A Time season 7. The premiere, titled Hyperion Heights, will also be available online here.