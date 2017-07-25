Even as the hype around the August 26 superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is gripping the boxing world, the Ultimate Fighting Championships sensation has created another buzz by releasing the teaser trailer of his upcoming biopic -- Conor McGregor: Notorious.

Here it is, the first look teaser for @TheNotoriousMMA Conor McGregor: Notorious. The official film. Coming Soon. https://t.co/1oXtJBrwfq pic.twitter.com/Z4M8ASJJHs — UniversalPicturesEnt (@UniversalEnt) July 24, 2017

The 24-second clip, posted on social media sites by Universal Pictures, has taken the internet by storm. The documentary drama, according to the film's website has been filmed over four years and will be an "all-access account of Conor's meteoric rise from claiming benefits and living in his parent's spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas."

The film, directed by Gavin Fitzgerald, known for 2015 documentary -- The Fighting Irish -- that shed light on the new wave of MMA boxers in Ireland.

McGregor (22-3-0) took to Twitter on Tuesday, telling his fans that the movie will hit the theatres soon. Although an official date has not been given either by the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star or the production house, it is expected that the makers will wait until the McGregor-Mayweather fight.

While not many in the boxing fraternity are optimistic about the 29-year-old UFC star's chances in the much-anticipated boxing match, the Dubliner has remained positive and has been sharing a lot of his training clips and photos with his fans.

McGregor's rise can prove to be a blockbuster material on the big screen. The Irish star, who has a huge following across the globe, began his MMA career in 2008 and found instant success with Cage Warriors.

He went on to become the undisputed champion of UFC. 2016 was a landmark year in the Dubliner's career as he went on to become the first UFC fighter to hold two titles in different weight divisions -- Featherweight and Lightweight.