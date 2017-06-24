A video has surfaced online that shows Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels alleging that he was attacked by her former boyfriend Meek Mill and his crew.

The video was captured by a woman sitting in her car, and the incident is said to have taken place in the late afternoon on June 23.

"Saw Meek, he hopped out [of his car], then I just got snuffed," Samuels explains, "N***as jumped me."

"Meek, you are the biggest p***y on this planet. You saw me, you ain't do s**t, you had your n***as jump me. One-on-one you can't f**k with me, so that's why you had to do that. N***as caught me from the back, n***as caught me from the side, all that… The way you move, you move like a b**ch, you act like you the hardest n***a on this planet, you are not hard my n***a."

Were they fighting over Minaj? According to a HollywoodLife report, it doesn't seem likely, as Mill has reportedly shifted his attention to Amber Rose.

"Meek is super hot for Amber, he's been flirting and hitting on her forever," a source told the website.

But it doesn't look like anything will come of Mill's attention, as Rose is not interested in dating Minaj's ex.

"It was a major issue between him and Nicki [Minaj] but Amber doesn't reciprocate, she's not interested in Meek at all. She does love the attention though, it really feeds her ego. But she respects Nicki, and would never touch her leftovers, it would break her girl code. Amber is in a really good place right now, and she's loving being single, being able to be her own woman," the source added.