Netflix has just unveiled a new trailer for Marvel's The Punisher series. And, the release date for the upcoming series has also been revealed along with the trailer. This is the third trailer of the series.

The 13-episode series will arrive on the streaming platform on November 17, 2017. Surprisingly, the series will clash with another big theatrical release — DC's Justice League.

The Punisher aka Frank Castle earlier appeared in the second season of another Netflix-Marvel series — Daredevil. Prior to that, The Punisher was first introduced in the Marvel comics' The Amazing Spider-Man in 1974.

The trailer for The Punisher shows that Frank Castle takes a few steps ahead against federal agents and tries to tackle a government conspiracy in an attempt to deal with his family members' deaths. The former soldier yet well-armed Marvel hero relentlessly hunts down the criminal underworld and far more in the series

Watch the trailer for The Punisher below.

The official synopsis of the series reads —

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York's criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

The release date for the series could have been possibly unveiled at the New York Comic Con panel but it was called off in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting on October 1, 2017.