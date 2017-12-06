Can Liverpool emulate their Premier League rivals Manchester United and record a win over a Russian side in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday? That remains to be seen as the Reds go head to head with Spartak Moscow in their UCL group encounter.

The Red Devils won 2-1 against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to qualify to the last 16 of the competition but even if they lose against Spartak, the Reds will go through as they have a superior goal difference. Liverpool are currently atop Group E, with nine points from five games, while Sevilla and Spartak are on eight points and six points respectively.

Liverpool drew their first leg fixture 1-1 against Spartak but hope to get a win this time around at home.

"Our game in Moscow was an outstanding Champions League contest. I think we played really well in this game, but the quality of Spartak meant despite playing well we could still only manage a draw," mentioned Klopp. "This is what we will face again tonight.

"If we do not respect their quality, we will pay the price. If we do not respect our situation and the need to finish the job, we will pay the price. We must – meaning all of us as Liverpool – have the attitude that when we see a finishing-line we sprint our hardest.

"If we do this together I have real confidence we will enjoy our evening."

LIVERPOOL vs SPARTAK MOSCOW

Date: December 6

Time: 7:45 pm GMT, 1:15 am IST

Venue: Anfield

TV guide

India - Sony Ten 1/HD

UK - BT Sport 2

Russia - Belarus 2

Live streaming

India - Sony Liv

UK - BT Sport Live

Russia - NTV+ Sport Online