Things have not gone according to plan for Leicester City in the Premier League after their fairytale win last season, but they are still in contention for Champions League quarterfinals spot. Leicester City went down 1-2 in the first leg against Sevilla, and they will be eager to overcome the deficit at King Power Stadium to reach the next round of the competition.

Leicester City, after the shocking expulsion of manager Claudio Ranieri, have got their mojo back, winning two matches on a trot including one against Liverpool. If Leicester can repeat their performance they put up against Liverpool when they host Sevilla, the English team could progress to the next round. That being said, Sevilla are an extremely competitive side, with a good La Liga season to boot.

The English side have some quality players including Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater. With Vardy scoring the much-needed away goal along with the home advantage, the clash is evenly poised.

The new manager, Craig Shakespeare, wants to continue their winning form against Sevilla.

"We knew that by getting the away goal we had given ourselves a great opportunity. It will be a special occasion, the atmosphere will be electric. I am expecting the team to take momentum from the two results [against Liverpool and Hull] and the confidence gained from that, and really play on the front foot," UEFA's official website quoted Shakespeare as saying.

"We have practised penalties, we are trying to leave no stone unturned – and by the way they were good, hopefully we can carry that on. Can Leicester win the Champions League? Why not?"he added.

However, Sevilla can trouble the home team with their splendid football. They are the kind of team that takes the game to the wire. With players like Vitolo and Jovetic in the line up, the spanish side can be a huge threat to Leicester.

Sevilla will be keen to find an away goal, which will make matters difficult for Leicester. If Sevilla scores one goal, Leicester have to score three goals to reach the quarterfinals. After Sevilla's win over Leicester in the first leg, they have not lost a single game in their last four matches.

However, Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli believes their recent results (draws) have not been great.

"[Recent] performances haven't been consistent but we need to make sure the real Sevilla turn up and we deliver our best game. We need to show all the qualities that have helped us go head to head with Barcelona and Madrid in Spain and to compete in Europe as we have done over the years," Sampaoli said.

"We need to aim for the sort of performance we put on when we went to Juventus and Lyon [both 0-0 draws]. If we get overanxious the winning team will be in blue. It looks like the same [Leicester] set-up as when they won the league. They seem a lot more decisive now; they are going for it again."

When to Watch Live

Leicester vs Sevilla is set to begin at 8.45pm CET, 7.45pm GMT, 2.45pm ET, 1.15am IST.

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: Ten 1. Live Streaming: Ten Sports live.

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 2. Live Streaming: Foxsoccer2go.

Spain: TV: Movistar+ and Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Middle East, Australia: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.